nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $38.00. The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 4056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,427 shares of company stock valued at $609,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in nLIGHT by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in nLIGHT by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $672.43 million, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

