Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives $7.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.62.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Nokia stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

