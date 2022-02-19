Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Nomad Foods worth $413,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after buying an additional 1,959,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 476,526 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,143,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,036,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,132,000 after purchasing an additional 453,670 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,008,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOMD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

