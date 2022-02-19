North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOA. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NOA opened at C$19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$13.00 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.70. The firm has a market cap of C$598.36 million and a P/E ratio of 13.41.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,209,268.85.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.