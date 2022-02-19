Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $151.83

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.83 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 162.50 ($2.20). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 160.50 ($2.17), with a volume of 8,967 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a report on Friday.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £50.43 million and a PE ratio of -347.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 167.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.