Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 265,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.
OTCMKTS:NESRF opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Northern Star Resources has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.24.
About Northern Star Resources
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Star Resources (NESRF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.