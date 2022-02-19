Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $28.98 on Friday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NPIFF shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

