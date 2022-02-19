Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 168.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $733,486,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after buying an additional 489,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,517 shares of company stock valued at $585,944. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.18.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $391.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $291.60 and a 12-month high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

