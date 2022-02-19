NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.36

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.36 and traded as high as C$13.49. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.37, with a volume of 289,142 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWH.UN. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

