Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.29. Approximately 40,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 55,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.39.

The firm has a market cap of C$509.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

In other Nouveau Monde Graphite news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total transaction of C$113,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,563,450.13.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

