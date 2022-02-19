NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,764 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 421,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 37,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $281,833.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,485 shares of company stock worth $1,720,442 over the last 90 days. 29.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NG. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

