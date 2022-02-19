NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) versus Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Critical Survey

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NovoCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NovoCure has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NovoCure and Acutus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 2 5 0 2.50 Acutus Medical 1 5 0 0 1.83

NovoCure presently has a consensus price target of $153.38, suggesting a potential upside of 101.81%. Acutus Medical has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 586.05%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than NovoCure.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -4.94% -6.50% -2.49% Acutus Medical -748.44% -107.24% -67.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovoCure and Acutus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $494.37 million 15.96 $19.81 million ($0.27) -281.48 Acutus Medical $8.46 million 5.68 -$101.98 million ($4.05) -0.42

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NovoCure beats Acutus Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

