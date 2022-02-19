NU (NYSE:NU) Research Coverage Started at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Get NU alerts:

NU stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. NU has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $28,038,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $1,876,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.