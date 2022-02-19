Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.65 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 552,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,831. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,985 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 67,710 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

