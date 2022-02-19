Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.65 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.450 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NUS stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

