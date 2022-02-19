Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 474,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,228. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $706.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.