Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Nutrien stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

