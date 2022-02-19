Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $78.75 and last traded at $77.37, with a volume of 185403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.

The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $381,254,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after buying an additional 1,232,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 329.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after buying an additional 1,001,264 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

