NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright Sells 10,000 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00.

NVEE opened at $104.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.33. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.58 and a 52-week high of $141.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

