nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.83.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,985. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in nVent Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

