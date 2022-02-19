ODIN PROTOCOL 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,374.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $3,374.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.54 or 0.06998441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,188.85 or 1.00001858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003174 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.