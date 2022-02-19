OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

OCCI opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.77.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 49.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 3,551.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Credit by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Credit by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

