Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Olin were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,392,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 4,689.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after acquiring an additional 712,838 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,073.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 585,843 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 150.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after acquiring an additional 414,100 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OLN opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

