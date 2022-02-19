ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 32,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $522,178.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,995,611 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ON24 by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON24 stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 293,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,037. The firm has a market cap of $714.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.39. ON24 has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

