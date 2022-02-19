OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of OMF opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $278,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in OneMain by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,695,000 after acquiring an additional 619,255 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 769,943 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

