ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,515 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after purchasing an additional 301,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,672,000 after purchasing an additional 616,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

OKE opened at $61.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

