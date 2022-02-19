Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $470.78 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Ontology has a market cap of $470.78 million and approximately $135.82 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001351 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00206295 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00024945 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00400359 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061599 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

