Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Taboola.com in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Taboola.com stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

