Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price was down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 16,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 856,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $832.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,456,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,142,000 after purchasing an additional 994,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,400,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Organogenesis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,122,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

