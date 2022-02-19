OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001344 BTC on exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $194.81 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,038,501 coins. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

