Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

OEC stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.03. 2,111,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

