Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

