Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.49. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 43,051 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$64.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

