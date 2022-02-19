Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,732 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,977,000 after purchasing an additional 130,485 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $95.79 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.94.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

