Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky Purchases 7,800 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.97 per share, with a total value of C$30,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$280,917.20.

Shares of OSK opened at C$3.94 on Friday. Osisko Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$2.33 and a one year high of C$5.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.29.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

