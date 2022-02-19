OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.54

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.54 and traded as high as $60.50. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 1,861 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
The stock has a market cap of $711.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66.
About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)
OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.
