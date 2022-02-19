Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,780 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.17% of Otis Worldwide worth $59,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

