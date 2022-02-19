Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otter Tail has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 48.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,054,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

