Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,500 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Owlet by 2,299.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Owlet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:OWLT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 211,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,988. Owlet has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

