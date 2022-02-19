Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 915,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

