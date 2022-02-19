Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Lowered to $40.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,480 shares of company stock valued at $909,976. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

