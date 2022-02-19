Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $12.84. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 1,418,732 shares.

The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,280,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 654,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,329. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,436,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

