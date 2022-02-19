Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Truist Financial

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

PLMR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $103.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $102,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,517,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,309,000 after purchasing an additional 148,052 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,332,000 after buying an additional 1,211,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,087,000 after buying an additional 115,878 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,140,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,089,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,241,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.