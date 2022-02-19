Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading 4.4% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $56.18 and last traded at $56.06. 4,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 206,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Get Palomar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,795. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Amundi acquired a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 102.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,332,000 after buying an additional 1,211,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 893.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 382,702 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,386,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22.

About Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.