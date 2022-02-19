Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,700 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Shares of Panasonic stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.