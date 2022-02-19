Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.98) target price on the stock.

Separately, restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Friday, December 17th.

PANR stock opened at GBX 129.60 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £968.11 million and a PE ratio of -144.00. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 145.78 ($1.97). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.43.

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £350,000 ($473,612.99).

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

