Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Short Interest Up 33.9% in January

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:PCX opened at $9.96 on Friday. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $9.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp is based in Lewisville, Texas.

