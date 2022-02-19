Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick Sells 2,059 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PTON stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.87.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,585,000 after buying an additional 2,423,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,088.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,517,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after buying an additional 2,305,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.
Peloton Interactive Company Profile
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
