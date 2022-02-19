Pendle Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $24.11 million and approximately $607,010.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044560 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.39 or 0.06916706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,176.58 or 0.99874374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00050493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003248 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

