Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Jane Scaccetti Purchases 1,975 Shares

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,147,000 after buying an additional 206,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after buying an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,525,000 after buying an additional 165,508 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.